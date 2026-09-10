Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-640 result today 10/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PR 421269 | Check complete list
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'The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-640 draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore (subject to a 30% tax deduction).',
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'Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date by verifying their ticket against the official Kerala Government Gazette.',
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'First and second prize winners need to surrender their tickets in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or submit claims through designated banks with valid identification.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-640 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PR 421269
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
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Second prize: ₹30 lakh
PS 362112
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Third prize: ₹5 lakh
PT 284476
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000
2265, 6023, 7726, 0394, 3597, 6525, 8058, 0822, 3814, 6801, 8922, 0939, 3988, 7468, 9335, 1052, 5988, 7517, 9771
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
4174, 4332, 3307, 7237, 3706, 8902
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
1016, 2418, 2430, 2991, 3553, 1184, 2643, 4412, 4429, 2423, 3404, 4447, 4676, 5626, 4705, 5782, 8628, 5237, 6571, 8632, 5391, 6852, 9214, 8088, 9731
Seventh prize: ₹500
0141, 0443, 0519, 0528, 0549, 0593, 1050, 1095, 1198, 1546, 1728, 2011, 2297, 1516, 2348, 2479, 2700, 1781, 2709, 1821, 2927, 2977, 3040, 3219, 3335, 3516, 3659, 3991, 4006, 4012, 4322, 4337, 4463, 4495, 4577, 4706, 5106, 5425, 5429, 5525, 5562, 5601, 5724, 5729, 5876, 6142, 6329, 6330, 6589, 6661, 6826, 7003, 7037, 7113, 7218, 7296, 7392, 7469, 7869, 7916, 8022, 8041, 7311, 8231, 8355, 8385, 8621, 8633, 8722, 8845, 8897, 8907, 8489, 9538, 9810, 9887
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Eighth prize: ₹200
0089, 1035, 2180, 3192, 0579, 1151, 2638, 3987, 0349, 1142, 2346, 3579, 4420, 5528, 6328, 6911, 7554, 8150, 4146, 4848, 6097, 6877, 7435, 7895, 8749, 9362, 0239, 1116, 2290, 3508, 4398, 5098, 6256, 6892, 7470, 8127, 8876, 9611, 8943, 9767, 4621, 5595, 6368, 6912, 7591, 8252, 8949, 9849, 0814, 1426, 3012, 3994, 4625, 5705, 6554, 7128, 7664, 8285, 8957, 9909, 0815, 1530, 3019, 4136, 4635, 5796, 6612, 7209, 7744, 8392, 9058, 9950, 1015, 2121, 3148, 4137, 4690, 6032, 6641, 7329, 7820, 8705, 9127, 9956
Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-68 result 09/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DO 546236 | Check Results Here
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.