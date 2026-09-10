The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-640 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PR 421269

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh

PS 362112

Third prize: ₹5 lakh

PT 284476

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Fourth prize: ₹5,000

2265, 6023, 7726, 0394, 3597, 6525, 8058, 0822, 3814, 6801, 8922, 0939, 3988, 7468, 9335, 1052, 5988, 7517, 9771

Fifth prize: ₹2,000

4174, 4332, 3307, 7237, 3706, 8902

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000

1016, 2418, 2430, 2991, 3553, 1184, 2643, 4412, 4429, 2423, 3404, 4447, 4676, 5626, 4705, 5782, 8628, 5237, 6571, 8632, 5391, 6852, 9214, 8088, 9731

Seventh prize: ₹500

0141, 0443, 0519, 0528, 0549, 0593, 1050, 1095, 1198, 1546, 1728, 2011, 2297, 1516, 2348, 2479, 2700, 1781, 2709, 1821, 2927, 2977, 3040, 3219, 3335, 3516, 3659, 3991, 4006, 4012, 4322, 4337, 4463, 4495, 4577, 4706, 5106, 5425, 5429, 5525, 5562, 5601, 5724, 5729, 5876, 6142, 6329, 6330, 6589, 6661, 6826, 7003, 7037, 7113, 7218, 7296, 7392, 7469, 7869, 7916, 8022, 8041, 7311, 8231, 8355, 8385, 8621, 8633, 8722, 8845, 8897, 8907, 8489, 9538, 9810, 9887

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Eighth prize: ₹200

0089, 1035, 2180, 3192, 0579, 1151, 2638, 3987, 0349, 1142, 2346, 3579, 4420, 5528, 6328, 6911, 7554, 8150, 4146, 4848, 6097, 6877, 7435, 7895, 8749, 9362, 0239, 1116, 2290, 3508, 4398, 5098, 6256, 6892, 7470, 8127, 8876, 9611, 8943, 9767, 4621, 5595, 6368, 6912, 7591, 8252, 8949, 9849, 0814, 1426, 3012, 3994, 4625, 5705, 6554, 7128, 7664, 8285, 8957, 9909, 0815, 1530, 3019, 4136, 4635, 5796, 6612, 7209, 7744, 8392, 9058, 9950, 1015, 2121, 3148, 4137, 4690, 6032, 6641, 7329, 7820, 8705, 9127, 9956

Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-68 result 09/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DO 546236 | Check Results Here



Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.