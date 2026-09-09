Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-68 result today 09/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DO 546236 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-68 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DO 546236
(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DT 751835
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – DT 182044
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0813, 1747, 1950, 3174, 3258, 3394, 3949, 4150, 4243, 6487, 7232, 7627, 7761, 7869, 8072, 8990, 9022, 9290, 9529
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
0848, 1829, 3631, 3988, 4497, 7876
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0702, 0920, 0949, 1089, 1280, 1748, 1860, 1873, 2466, 2538, 2730, 3790, 3851, 4460, 4848, 6122, 6624, 7082, 8206, 8513, 8558, 8672, 8673, 9384, 9936
Seventh prize: ₹500
0276, 0454, 0470, 0609, 0741, 0894, 1163, 1169, 1333, 1335, 1483, 1545, 1708, 1817, 1834, 1920, 2167, 2450, 2452, 2575, 2955, 3459, 3545, 3639, 3670, 3735, 3782, 3918, 3967, 4123, 4238, 4356, 4447, 4507, 4534, 4670, 4695, 4727, 4729, 4883, 4926, 5052, 5073, 5085, 5104, 5243, 5362, 5614, 5683, 5692, 5740, 5756, 5963, 5978, 6030, 6196, 6638, 6811, 6908, 6955, 7308, 7371, 7621, 7973, 7976, 8110, 8348, 8457, 8464, 8572, 8846, 9188, 9262, 9383, 9549, 9576
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Eighth prize: ₹200
0067, 0122, 0236, 0365, 0389, 0449, 0854, 0859, 0876, 0888, 1224, 1435, 1465, 1484, 1683, 1977, 1989, 2268, 2390, 2716, 2739, 2797, 2806, 3051, 3185, 3200, 3349, 3371, 3517, 3565, 3575, 3844, 3935, 3992, 4019, 4059, 4060, 4084, 4153, 4292, 4331, 4580, 4633, 4706, 4810, 4837, 5123, 5135, 5147, 5254, 5430, 5638, 5655, 5790, 5912, 5997, 6107, 6389, 6513, 6565, 6620, 6622, 6647, 6692, 6706, 6780, 6817, 6871, 7197, 7198, 7482, 7674, 7700, 7715, 7768, 7838, 7977, 8100, 8196, 8242, 8331, 8517, 8530, 8562, 8655, 8689, 8719, 8793, 8795, 8937, 8971, 9255, 9469, 9884, 9914, 9953
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Ninth prize: ₹100
0019, 0128, 0142, 0204, 0217, 0265, 0358, 0537, 0574, 0748, 0821, 0832, 0895, 0968, 0993, 1164, 1284, 1366, 1383, 1474, 1489, 1498, 1506, 1565, 1614, 1617, 1697, 1739, 1821, 1864, 1936, 2380, 2430, 2577, 2608, 2622, 2740, 2921, 2987, 3085, 3106, 3205, 3283, 3299, 3324, 3334, 3385, 3396, 3413, 3483, 3497, 3573, 3595, 3700, 3705, 3725, 3754, 3756, 3772, 3791, 3856, 3955, 4002, 4046, 4062, 4135, 4209, 4236, 4295, 4351, 4361, 4375, 4403, 4421, 4425, 4505, 4543, 4561, 4944, 4957, 5047, 5162, 5163, 5272, 5440, 5554, 5627, 5773, 5796, 5806, 5808, 5933, 5934, 6034, 6121, 6269, 6305, 6311, 6936, 6973, 7226, 7249, 7353, 7434, 7474, 7487, 7518, 7600, 7697, 7950, 7968, 7981, 8141, 8163, 8165, 8181, 8215, 8332, 8369, 8398, 8469, 8644, 8819, 8881, 9058, 9106, 9206, 9227, 9229, 9515, 9523, 9565, 9641, 9645, 9691, 9721, 9826, 9922
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.