Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-536 result today 08/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SH 583599 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-536 lottery draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore (after a 30% tax deduction).
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Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date and verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette.
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Prize claims, especially for the first and second prizes, require ticket surrender in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or submission through designated banks, along with valid identification such as an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-536 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SH 583599
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SM 508240
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SC 531427
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0527, 0843, 1154, 1266, 1318, 1352, 2429, 2526, 2798, 3331, 3870, 3986, 4666, 4940, 5525, 6679, 8012, 8161, 8897
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0116, 0891, 3518, 4003, 6682, 7785
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0576, 0847, 1217, 1301, 1521, 2137, 2637, 2700, 3526, 3632, 4036, 4348, 4958, 5552, 6389, 7351, 7354, 7539, 7689, 7768, 7829, 8801, 8969, 9159, 9754
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0104, 0552, 0676, 0779, 0823, 1289, 1465, 1472, 1527, 1622, 1675, 1999, 2156, 2221, 2249, 2271, 2468, 2694, 2718, 2723, 2732, 2988, 3026, 3061, 3079, 3175, 3235, 3505, 3553, 4071, 4166, 4362, 4514, 4537, 4728, 4839, 5112, 5313, 5458, 5550, 5742, 5838, 5962, 6074, 6096, 6119, 6227, 6329, 6388, 6447, 6486, 6649, 6659, 6669, 6733, 6744, 6882, 7366, 7842, 7872, 7890, 8093, 8143, 8406, 8538, 8731, 8831, 8901, 9051, 9194, 9266, 9582, 9769, 9789, 9856, 9868
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0166, 0225, 0314, 0530, 0687, 0741, 0770, 0962, 0976, 1136, 1160, 1190, 1230, 1239, 1249, 1275, 1335, 1767, 1788, 2060, 2197, 2319, 2481, 2528, 2578, 2818, 2844, 2916, 2945, 3211, 3270, 3273, 3285, 3324, 3366, 3411, 3589, 4116, 4222, 4340, 4381, 4458, 4468, 4479, 4749, 4758, 4768, 4910, 4990, 5078, 5118, 5239, 5262, 5593, 5675, 5786, 5889, 5903, 6140, 6182, 6191, 6201, 6253, 6407, 6436, 6438, 6492, 6580, 6725, 7048, 7064, 7091, 7155, 7223, 7867, 7973, 8039, 8247, 8263, 8339, 8551, 8622, 8787, 8909, 8992, 9006, 9120, 9431, 9645, 9694
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0018, 0051, 0081, 0126, 0312, 0358, 0423, 0460, 0534, 0538, 0541, 0682, 0704, 0759, 0761, 0781, 0794, 0849, 1017, 1054, 1171, 1403, 1414, 1605, 1790, 1817, 1890, 2114, 2149, 2202, 2259, 2263, 2278, 2299, 2336, 2378, 2408, 2570, 2599, 2654, 2671, 2684, 2778, 2839, 2936, 3081, 3087, 3164, 3191, 3209, 3217, 3247, 3283, 3294, 3316, 3509, 3528, 3665, 3676, 3766, 3830, 3860, 3970, 4004, 4046, 4061, 4062, 4170, 4193, 4288, 4341, 4436, 4542, 4623, 4767, 4861, 4883, 4909, 4920, 5360, 5421, 5546, 5582, 5667, 5686, 5688, 6004, 6029, 6040, 6162, 6246, 6271, 6331, 6358, 6414, 6539, 6626, 6687, 6723, 6732, 6772, 6825, 6891, 6893, 6992, 7078, 7385, 7551, 7557, 7605, 7614, 7645, 7664, 7724, 7735, 7779, 7815, 7857, 7995, 8033, 8215, 8260, 8261, 8270, 8436, 8496, 8513, 8552, 8577, 8601, 8642, 8684, 8694, 8852, 8862, 8877, 9177, 9227, 9250, 9311, 9325, 9345, 9425, 9556, 9607, 9814, 9835, 9842, 9902, 9907
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.