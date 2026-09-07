Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-70 result today 07/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BX 653140 | Check complete list
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The Bhagyathara BT-70 lottery draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department, with the first prize being ₹1 crore.
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Winning ticket holders must verify their numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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First and second prize winners need to surrender their tickets either in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or submit claims through authorised banks with necessary documentation and valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-70 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BX 653140
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BU 360854
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BO 648663
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0072, 0508, 0559, 1028, 1150, 1705, 2760, 3149, 4127, 4161, 6067, 7024, 8324, 8373, 8548, 8616, 9553, 9698, 9897
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0889, 4859, 4868, 7945, 8871, 8944
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0072, 0508, 0559, 1028, 1150, 1705, 2760, 3149, 4127, 4161, 6067, 7024, 8324, 8373, 8548, 8616, 9553, 9698, 9897
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0082, 0092, 0479, 0734, 0823, 0838, 0975, 1195, 1234, 1363, 1422, 1473, 1605, 1864, 2118, 2229, 2353, 2430, 2533, 2607, 2643, 2648, 3142, 3569, 3664, 3700, 3708, 3772, 3851, 3875, 3932, 4033, 4282, 4362, 4467, 4529, 4577, 4613, 4619, 4807, 5134, 5210, 5325, 5389, 5438, 5539, 5692, 5704, 5964, 6123, 6137, 6157, 6444, 6463, 6515, 6712, 6776, 6886, 7064, 7234, 7566, 7808, 7821, 7901, 8092, 8221, 8356, 8525, 8846, 9026, 9218, 9295, 9807, 9820, 9904, 9928
Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)
0044, 0078, 0250, 0278, 0389, 0451, 0541, 0814, 0909, 1107, 1110, 1418, 1611, 1752, 1956, 2003, 2069, 2211, 2336, 2379, 2566, 2664, 2799, 3227, 3250, 3414, 3680, 3723, 3777, 3780, 3788, 4114, 4202, 4497, 4544, 4553, 4597, 4649, 4861, 4870, 4939, 4972, 5084, 5122, 5160, 5185, 5231, 5513, 5559, 5599, 5683, 6032, 6058, 6162, 6344, 6353, 6630, 6631, 6653, 6768, 6829, 6869, 6875, 6932, 6966, 7023, 7145, 7341, 7356, 7375, 7461, 7463, 7587, 7648, 7658, 7729, 7916, 7946, 8016, 8179, 8239, 8271, 8409, 8475, 8888, 9208, 9388, 9568, 9629, 9646, 9669, 9745, 9869, 9937
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0112, 0130, 0141, 0224, 0239, 0273, 0337, 0424, 0740, 0887, 0961, 1346, 1525, 1561, 1683, 1764, 1829, 1893, 1916, 1955, 2002, 2077, 2097, 2135, 2153, 2245, 2263, 2312, 2438, 2450, 2508, 2512, 2561, 2593, 2622, 2668, 2686, 2969, 3047, 3307, 3332, 3360, 3375, 3449, 3485, 3588, 3607, 3656, 3711, 3720, 3756, 3805, 3808, 3816, 3858, 3911, 3929, 4031, 4058, 4074, 4110, 4118, 4170, 4171, 4192, 4225, 4273, 4279, 4300, 4342, 4358, 4418, 4524, 4556, 4693, 4696, 4765, 4811, 4836, 4841, 4856, 4995, 5163, 5257, 5416, 5449, 5549, 5592, 5708, 5795, 6024, 6081, 6236, 6255, 6274, 6303, 6305, 6427, 6467, 6562, 6639, 6646, 6668, 6770, 6831, 6882, 6908, 6915, 7043, 7238, 7358, 7487, 7609, 7708, 7709, 7758, 7759, 8014, 8040, 8061, 8130, 8203, 8222, 8302, 8312, 8347, 8355, 8448, 8595, 8637, 8653, 8856, 8947, 8965, 9203, 9209, 9281, 9578, 9587, 9712, 9758, 9761, 9871, 9952
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.