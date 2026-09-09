A Malayali athlete from the heart of Alappuzha, N Thoufeeq is preparing to don Indian colours at the Asian Games in one of athletics' most demanding events- the decathlon. For the 22-year-old, competing at the 2026 Asian Games has long been one of his biggest dreams.

Thoufeeq is currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru as he prepares for the men's decathlon at the Games.

"In the decathlon, which includes ten events, one has to perform well in all of them. That is what I am working towards," he told Malayala Manorama.

Often described as the ultimate test of an athlete's versatility, the decathlon comprises 10 events spread over two days, demanding a combination of speed, strength, endurance and technical ability.

Thoufeeq first made his mark at the 2023 National Games, where he won a bronze medal. He went one step further at the following edition, clinching gold.

He also produced the best performance of his career so far at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi in May, scoring 7,530 points.

"My body is fit now. If the conditions in Japan are also favourable, I can produce my best performance. If I can do all the events well, I can win a medal," he said.

Thoufeeq secured his Asian Games berth after winning gold at the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar last month. He is coached by Bhupalan.