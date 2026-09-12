An action council has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding the urgent modernisation of the long-neglected Kadammanitta Government Hospital-Kalloor-Mylapra road. The delegation urged the government to include the stretch under the Sabarimala road development project to ensure a permanent solution to the worsening transit woes in the region.

A history of neglect and suspended services

Previously maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), the road was later handed over to the District Panchayat. Since the transfer of ownership, routine maintenance and resurfacing works have been completely abandoned, leaving the stretch in a severely dilapidated state. The deterioration has reached such a critical point that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was forced to withdraw its bus services, cutting off vital public transport links for the local community.

A vital link for education and healthcare

The Kadammanitta-Kalloor-Mylapra road is a key arterial route serving several prominent institutions. Located on its western side are the Kadammanitta Government Hospital, a law college, an engineering college, and an aeronautical college. On the eastern side, the road offers seamless connectivity to the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road and the interstate Punalur-Schenkottai road, facilitating easy travel to various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Crucial alternative route during traffic diversions

The road also plays a pivotal role in regional traffic management. Whenever blockages or maintenance works disrupt vehicular movement on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway or the Kozhencherry-Mannarakulanji road, vehicles are routinely diverted through the Kadammanitta-Kalloor-Mylapra stretch. The ongoing neglect of such an essential bypass has severely affected regional commuting and transport efficiency.

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Delegation meets Chief Minister

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, a delegation representing the Action Council met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to submit the petition. The team included prominent local representatives Philip Anchani, Wilson Thundiyath, Saji K Simon, Raju Melekkalavil, Babu Kottareth, and Manoj David Madappallil, who urged immediate state intervention to restore the vital roadway.