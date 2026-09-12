Malayinkeezhu:Once the dumping ground for waste generated by the capital city and a source of misery for local residents, the Corporation-owned land at Vilappilsala is now offering a glimpse of a possible new future. The 46-acre site of the solid waste treatment plant, which has lain abandoned for more than 15 years, recently hosted the 23rd Mountain Cycling Championship, prompting residents to hope that the event could pave the way for its revival.

A stinking crisis, a long fight and a shutdown

The waste treatment plant at Nedumkuzhiyil in Chovvallur ward of Vilappil panchayat was established in 2000 by the Corporation in association with Poabs Group under a build-operate-transfer arrangement, with technical assistance from Mumbai-based Excel Industries. It was intended to process waste collected from the Corporation limits, convert it into organic manure and sell the processed material.

The Corporation took over the plant’s complete operation in 2010. Complaints soon mounted over its impact on the surrounding areas. Residents alleged that wastewater from the plant had contaminated drinking water sources, while the stench from the facility, along with the menace of flies and mosquitoes and concerns over the spread of diseases, made life difficult for them.

Protests intensified as residents alleged that the plant was being operated unscientifically and that waste was piling up on the premises. Following sustained local agitation, the plant was shut down on Dec 21, 2011, based on a Cabinet decision.

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The National Green Tribunal upheld the decision on Sept 30, 2015. Though the Corporation challenged the order, the Supreme Court dismissed its petition on Jan 22, 2016.

Years of neglect take a toll

More than 15 years after the plant was shut, the site now stands as a picture of neglect. Machinery worth lakhs of rupees has rusted away, while the sprawling sheds have fallen into disrepair. Loads of organic manure left behind at the facility are decaying, and large portions of the property have been reclaimed by thick vegetation.

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Several construction works at the site also remain incomplete. With little human activity, the abandoned property has become a haven for wild boars. Residents also allege that non-organic waste remains buried beneath the mounds of soil.

From closed waste plant to cycling arena

The recent mountain cycling championship was the first major public event to be held at the site since the plant was shut down, bringing some cheer to local residents. The gates of the facility opened on Sept 5 for the two-day championship organised by the Kerala Cycling Association, which had approached the Corporation after finding the uneven terrain suitable for mountain cycling.

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The site had already figured in the Corporation’s plans for redevelopment. Mayor V V Rajesh had visited the facility several times to explore possibilities for new projects. After the plant was shut down, the Corporation also attempted to use the land for banana and vegetable cultivation, but the initiative did not last.

The previous Corporation council had proposed developing a mini township on the property, but the plan too failed to take off.

What can be done?

The cycling championship has offered a glimpse of how the vast property could be put to use. Residents are now hoping that the Corporation will come up with a concrete plan to reclaim the land from years of neglect and give it a new lease of life.

Ideas being discussed for the property include a mountain cycling facility, bike track, solar power plant, waste museum, study centre, mini township, amusement park and research centres.