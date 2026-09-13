Kozhikode: The CPM will undertake a comprehensive review of its functioning and introduce organisational corrections wherever necessary, state secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday, as the party’s extended state committee meeting began in Kozhikode.

Govindan added that the party would examine its shortcomings through self-criticism and take corrective measures at every level, including the grassroots. He said the party would review the effectiveness of these measures every three months, without disclosing the specific areas identified for correction.

“Wherever intervention and correction are required, the party will step in,” Govindan said, adding that local-level grievances and organisational problems would receive greater attention from the state leadership. The party would also strengthen political education among its cadres, he said. The CPM needed to remain vigilant against undesirable tendencies that could emerge while functioning within a capitalist society.

Govindan described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation involving former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan as politically motivated and alleged that the agency’s actions against CPM leaders aimed to weaken the party. “The probe against party leaders is essentially an attack on the party,” he said. The extended state committee will decide whether to adopt a formal resolution against the ED’s actions, he added.

He rejected criticism over convening the extended state committee, saying the meeting was being held in accordance with the party constitution. He alleged that sections of the media were deliberately portraying the proceedings in a misleading manner and accused some right-wing media organisations of attempting to promote anti-Communist narratives. The party’s media mechanisms would have to be strengthened to counter such campaigns, he said.

Govindan accused the BJP of making a concerted effort to expand its political influence in Kerala following its victory in three constituencies in the recent election. The Left would have to respond effectively to the BJP’s attempts to consolidate its position in the state, he said.

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He also criticised the Congress and the Chief Minister V D Satheesan, alleging that the party was compromising with communal forces. The CPM, he said, would oppose both majority and minority communalism without distinction. Referring to the Muslim League, Govindan alleged that its position on the PM SHRI scheme reflected its proximity to the Sangh Parivar. He also accused the League of representing the interests of the wealthy.

On questions concerning women’s participation and representation, Govindan said the Communist movement had historically upheld gender equality.

The party will examine the reasons for its setbacks in places such as Taliparamba and Payyannur and take corrective measures, Govindan said. He stressed that the review would not be confined to electoral performance but would extend to the party’s functioning at the local level. Problems emerging in local communities, he said, must be identified and addressed through stronger intervention by the state leadership.

Govindan said the political environment in Kerala was undergoing significant changes, with right-wing ideas, communalism and depoliticisation gaining influence as the Left faced organisational and political challenges. The extended state committee would therefore focus on how Left politics should be advanced in the emerging political environment and how the party should reorganise its activities to meet the new challenges.

The extended state committee will hold district-wise discussions until 6.30 pm on Sunday, followed by a general discussion between 7 pm and 8 pm. Monday will be devoted entirely to the general discussion. The state secretariat and the state committee will subsequently consolidate the conclusions emerging from the deliberations, with the process expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon, Govindan said.