A group of Malayali traders in Riyadh were severely injured after a 15-member armed gang broke into their apartment in the Al Naseem district early Saturday and robbed them of cash and goods worth nearly 1 million Saudi Riyals (around ₹2.2 crore).

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the traders, employees of a wholesale cigarette trading firm, were asleep. The suspects, reportedly Pakistani and Arab nationals, forced their way into the flat, tied up the occupants and attacked them with knives and iron rods.

The injured include Pattambi Nellikkattil Ismail, Mustafa from Changaramkulam Mookkuthala, and Kannur natives Aslam, Aneesh, Shibil, Abdul Wahab, Mustafa Blathur, Shamseer Peruvalath Parambu and Haris Blathur.

The gang allegedly stole cigarette stocks worth 600,000 Riyals and 300,000 Riyals in cash kept in distribution vehicles parked outside. They also took 40,000 Riyals in cash, laptops and mobile phones belonging to Shihab, another Kannur native who lived in the same building.

The suspects fled in a Toyota HiAce van and a Toyota Corolla belonging to the traders. Riyadh Police later traced and recovered both vehicles using their GPS systems. Several suspects have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Shamseer and Haris, who sustained serious injuries, have since returned to Kerala for further medical care. A complaint has been filed with Riyadh Police.

Irshad Kayakkool, convener of the Kannur District KMCC Welfare Wing, urged expatriates to remain vigilant, citing concerns over organised robberies allegedly targeting foreign nationals in Saudi Arabia.