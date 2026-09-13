Wayanad: Police have identified the key accused in the theft of seven sacks of banned tobacco products from the safe room of the Sulthan Bathery police station, with investigators expecting arrests soon.

“A team is on the trail of the accused,” Sulthan Bathery DySP Abdul Karim said. He added that investigators had collected CCTV footage showing the accused and the subsequent movement of the stolen tobacco products.

The tobacco was seized from the cellar of a house at Dottappankulam near Sulthan Bathery on June 7 as part of the statewide anti-narcotics drive, Operation Toofan. The seized products were stored in the station’s safe room on June 26 but were found missing during a cleaning drive on Thursday.

A case has been registered and a Special Investigation Team headed by Sulthan Bathery Inspector K S Ajesh has been formed.

The station and its premises are covered by CCTV surveillance. However, Karim declined to comment on reports of possible police involvement, saying that disclosing details at this stage could hamper the investigation.

Meanwhile, police sources said investigators were focusing on a police personnel suspected to be involved in the theft. The personnel is reportedly absconding and his mobile phone has been switched off, the sources said.