Kozhikode: The CPM’s extended state committee meeting entered its second day on Monday with the general discussion on the election review report focusing on the need to widen the party’s social intervention and strengthen its organisational presence at the grassroots.

Delegates from different district committees stressed the need for greater participation in social and cultural spaces, stronger branch-level activities and new methods to communicate the party’s ideological positions to its cadre. Nineteen delegates representing 14 district committees participated in the discussion, which is expected to conclude on Monday night.

Briefing the media on the discussions, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the deliberations had seen extensive criticism and self-criticism, with almost all leaders, including the state secretary, facing criticism from delegates.

The discussions will be followed by deliberations in the state secretariat to give a final shape to the report to be presented before the extended state committee on Tuesday. The exercise is part of the party’s wider assessment of its performance in the recent Assembly election and the organisational and political shortcomings that contributed to the setback.

One of the suggestions that attracted attention was the need for the party to intervene more actively in festivals and cultural gatherings and ensure that such occasions remain 'genuinely public spaces open to everyone'. According to Govindan, delegates suggested that festivals should not be confined to particular sections in the name of customary practices.

“Such festivals like Onam and Vishu should be celebrated by people together and should not be a place for rigid mentality. It should be open for all,” Govindan said, adding that the party would examine the suggestions raised during the discussions. The proposal assumes significance as the party seeks to expand its engagement beyond conventional political programmes and organisational activities.

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Govindan also said the party would direct all its members to disclose their assets as part of an exercise to monitor the wealth accumulated by party members. The monitoring mechanism would extend to the lower-level branch committees, he said.

​The meeting also witnessed a proposal to strengthen the party’s intervention in the digital space. Delegates suggested developing a mobile application that could serve as a reference tool for party cadres, providing access to the party’s ideological positions, political documents and important texts.

Another proposal was to establish a national-level platform comprising political and social organisations to oppose what the party describes as the misuse of central agencies against political opponents. Govindan said such a platform could include political parties as well as human rights and social organisations. “We can form a collective of human rights organisations and social organisations, apart from political parties,” he said.

A major part of the general discussion also centred on strengthening the party’s branch committees across Kerala. Delegates called for concrete measures to revive branch-level activities, with a suggestion to entrust members of area committees with the responsibility of strengthening the functioning of branches. The emphasis on the lowest organisational units indicates that the election review is looking beyond electoral tactics towards rebuilding the party’s grassroots network.

The delegates also called for greater party intervention to promote scientific temper among the people and demanded the establishment of study and research centres to examine the growing influence of right-wing ideology in Kerala.

After the general discussion is completed, the state secretariat will finalise the report to be placed before the extended state committee on Tuesday. The meeting will conclude with a mass rally at Kozhikode beach on Tuesday evening. Extended district committee meetings are also expected to be held across the state in the coming weeks, following the model of the extended state committee meeting.