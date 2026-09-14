Two traditional performance arts, born thousands of kilometres apart, are finding a shared rhythm as four young artistes from Thrissur head to China to teach and perform Kathakali, while also exploring its parallels with Beijing Opera.

The four artistes from the Cheruthuruthy Kathakali School are Kalamandalam O Ananthu from Kollam, Kalamandalam Ajeesh Babu from Malappuram, Kalamandalam K M Ananthu from Pathanamthitta and Kalamandalam Sayanth from Mulleria in Kasaragod.

Kalamandalam Sayanth. Photo: Special Arrangement

"The artists will set up a study centre in China in collaboration with Changsha Xinshi Culture Communication Co Ltd. for a year, following an invitation from the Chinese government's Ministry of Culture," said Gopalakrishnan, director of the Cheruthuruthy Kathakali School. Over the next year, the artists will teach and perform Kathakali in China. They will also research the similarities between Kathakali and Beijing opera, he added. Although the two traditions evolved independently in their respective regions, theatre scholars from both countries have noted striking similarities in their aesthetic practices.

"As of now, the artists plan to perform Duryodhanavadham, Kiradam and Prahlada Charitham. Since singers will not be available, we have pre-recorded the audio with English narration," said Gopalakrishnan. "For the lecture demonstrations, participants will be taught common mudras and navarasas. No additional training was required, as all the artists are already experienced," he added.

Kalamandalam Anandhu. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kalamandalam K M Ananthu, who is leading the group, said the team is yet to receive its final schedule as they are currently completing the procedures to stay in China. The Chinese company will prepare the programme, with adjustments made based on the requirements of the classes. "This is a rare opportunity. Not a lot of people here are aware of the art form," Ananthu said.

For Ananthu, the journey is also a personal milestone. He became interested in Kathakali as a child after watching performances and began formal training at Kalamandalam in Class 8. He later completed his postgraduate studies in the art form and joined the Cheruthuruthy Kathakali School as a teacher and performer. "All four of us have finished our PG in Kathakali," he said.

Kalamandalam Ajeesh. Photo: Special Arrangement

The four were selected after the Chinese side requested artistes under 30. They have been teaching and performing at the school for the past five to six years. Gopalakrishnan said.

According to Gopalakrishnan, senior Kathakali artistes from the school have performed in China twice before. However, this is the first time the school has entered into a one-year agreement to send artistes to the country for teaching and performances, he said. Institutional troupes from Kerala, including those from Kalamandalam, have also toured China periodically as part of cultural exchange programmes associated with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Kalamandalam Anandhu. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Cheruthuruthy Kathakali School has around 300 students learning Kathakali and has attracted foreign students over the years. Besides Kathakali, the school offers training in dance, chenda, Kalaripayattu and music.