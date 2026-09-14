A comprehensive urban planning project designed to integrate Kochi's diverse transport networks and upgrade its public infrastructure is set to begin this month, the Chief Minister has announced. The pilot project aims to seamlessly link the city’s metro, water metro, boating services, inland waterways, and road networks, mirroring the transport models of the world's most advanced smart cities.

Speaking at a special event celebrating the golden jubilee of Ernakulam Karayogam General Secretary P Ramachandran's dedicated social service, the Chief Minister emphasised that the ultimate goal is to transform the metropolitan city of Kochi into one of the premier urban hubs in India.

International attractions and a new film city

To bolster tourism and elevate Kochi's global appeal, the government plans to establish an international-standard oceanarium, modelled after the world-famous marine attractions in Sydney and Singapore. A prime 30-acre site has already been approved for this ambitious venture. In addition, preliminary work has officially commenced for a modern film city to be built in close proximity to the metropolitan area.

Preserving history and expanding cruise tourism

The region's rich nautical heritage will also take centre stage with the creation of a world-class maritime museum. The museum will display the seafaring history of Kerala, India, and the wider world, while a dedicated river cruise project will be introduced to connect local rivers. Furthermore, as part of the second phase of the landmark Port City project, Kochi will get a state-of-the-art cruise terminal built to international standards.

A boost for investment and job creation

Highlighting the government's swift decision-making, the Chief Minister pointed out that 18 acres of land in Ramanthuruth, which had been caught in administrative delays for years, was cleared and handed over to the Cochin Shipyard in just one week. This decisive step is projected to attract an investment of ₹5,000 crore, creating 2,500 direct jobs and more than double that in indirect employment opportunities for the local workforce.