Mega development plan for Kochi unveiled by CM includes oceanarium, integrated transit
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A major urban planning project will launch this month in Kochi, aiming to integrate various transport networks like the metro, water metro, and road systems to create a smart city model.
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Kochi is set to enhance its global tourism appeal with the development of an international-standard oceanarium and a new film city.
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Significant investment and job creation are anticipated following the swift resolution of land acquisition issues, facilitating projects like the expansion of Cochin Shipyard.
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A comprehensive urban planning project designed to integrate Kochi's diverse transport networks and upgrade its public infrastructure is set to begin this month, the Chief Minister has announced. The pilot project aims to seamlessly link the city’s metro, water metro, boating services, inland waterways, and road networks, mirroring the transport models of the world's most advanced smart cities.
Speaking at a special event celebrating the golden jubilee of Ernakulam Karayogam General Secretary P Ramachandran's dedicated social service, the Chief Minister emphasised that the ultimate goal is to transform the metropolitan city of Kochi into one of the premier urban hubs in India.
International attractions and a new film city
To bolster tourism and elevate Kochi's global appeal, the government plans to establish an international-standard oceanarium, modelled after the world-famous marine attractions in Sydney and Singapore. A prime 30-acre site has already been approved for this ambitious venture. In addition, preliminary work has officially commenced for a modern film city to be built in close proximity to the metropolitan area.
Preserving history and expanding cruise tourism
The region's rich nautical heritage will also take centre stage with the creation of a world-class maritime museum. The museum will display the seafaring history of Kerala, India, and the wider world, while a dedicated river cruise project will be introduced to connect local rivers. Furthermore, as part of the second phase of the landmark Port City project, Kochi will get a state-of-the-art cruise terminal built to international standards.
A boost for investment and job creation
Highlighting the government's swift decision-making, the Chief Minister pointed out that 18 acres of land in Ramanthuruth, which had been caught in administrative delays for years, was cleared and handed over to the Cochin Shipyard in just one week. This decisive step is projected to attract an investment of ₹5,000 crore, creating 2,500 direct jobs and more than double that in indirect employment opportunities for the local workforce.