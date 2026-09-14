Kochi: A 28-year-old man was brutally assaulted and robbed near the Aluva railway station, with the attackers breaking his ribs and dumping him near a canal. The injured person was identified as Jofin Jiju, a native of Kodanad.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Sunday when Jofin was walking along the goods platform road near the Aluva railway station.

According to the FIR, two men confronted Jofin and assaulted him with the intention of robbing him and causing serious injuries. They hit him on the head, ribs, neck and face with stones.

Jofin tried to flee but was chased and pelted with stones, causing him to fall. One of the accused then picked up a stone and struck him hard on the ribs, breaking his ribs, according to the FIR.

The accused took his gold chain and ₹1,000 after threatening to kill him. They then dumped him near a canal by the roadside and fled.

Passers-by later found Jofin and took him to a hospital for treatment. Apart from broken ribs, his wrist was also fractured. He also sustained injuries to his lower jaw. The police were yet to trace the accused.