Palakkad: The open gym at Kottammaidanam is 'getting back in shape'. New equipment has started to be installed, replacing the damaged ones. Municipality Chairman P Smithesh announced that the gym would reopen by next week after the work is completed.

The open gym was established in 2018-19 with funds allocated by M B Rajesh, who was then the Palakkad MP. Subsequently, open gyms were set up in many other parts of the district following this model. Many people, including women and children, visit the Kottammaidanam gym for exercise in the mornings and evenings.

However, due to irregular maintenance, much of the equipment later broke down. This prompted the municipality, which is responsible for its upkeep, to take over the maintenance work. The replacement of the gym equipment is being carried out at a cost of ₹3.94 lakh. Users had previously complained about the delay in completing the work.





Permanent Arrangement

The municipality has also initiated steps for the permanent maintenance of the Kottammaidanam open gym. For this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed in cooperation with sports organisations. The organisation entering into the agreement will be responsible for the daily management of the gym, while the municipality will handle tasks such as equipment replacement.