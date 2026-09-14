Koodaranji: A building constructed years ago in Koompara under the Agricultural Office is now decaying, completely overrun by wild growth. The cardamom office building, which commenced operations on land generously donated by Joseph in Parampuzha, has fallen into utter disrepair due to official neglect and is now heavily encroached by the surrounding wilderness.

Established approximately 40 years ago to support local farmers, the office has remained unused for several years.

Massive trees have grown around the structure, making it almost impossible to discern the building's presence. Creepers have aggressively spread, engulfing its exterior and roof. The rampant overgrowth has transformed the area into a breeding ground for vermin and other dangerous creatures.

A Government Tribal LP School operates right next door. Parents and teachers alike are deeply concerned about the safety of young children attending the school, who often play in the vicinity, fearing potential attacks from snakes and other dangerous creatures harbored by the overgrown plot.

Demand for action to restore building's utility

During a recent meeting, the RJD Panchayat Committee demanded urgent intervention to either restore the overgrown and decaying Agriculture department building in Koompara to a usable state or demolish it entirely, ensuring the site is made safe for the adjacent school and local residents.

The meeting was inaugurated by P M Thomas, State President of the Minority Cell. Speeches were delivered by District Secretary Wilson Pulluvelil, Kisan Janata State Secretary Johnson Kulathumkal, Panchayat Committee President Jimmy Jose Paimbillil, Muhammedkutty Pulickal, P Abdu Rahman, Saji Pennaparambil ,Jose Mavara, Jolly Ponnamvarikayil, Jolly Paikatt, Saji Pennaparambil, Jins Augustine, Panchayat member Sheeba Roy Nechikattil, Mathew Varghese, Solomon Mazhuvanjeril, George Mangarayil, Biju Mundakkal, M T Thomas, P M Francis, George Plakkatt, C L Mathew, Jinesh Thekkanatt, M T Simon, George Palamury, and Benny Kakkanatt.