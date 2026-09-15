Thrissur: Barely 10 days after eight students lost their lives when their vehicle crashed into an illegally parked lorry, another similar accident occurred on National Highway 66 at Nattika in Thrissur early on Tuesday. This time, a tanker crashed into the rear of a stationary timber lorry.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The timber lorry had reportedly broken down and was parked on the highway while on its way from Kozhikode towards Ernakulam. The tanker was approaching from behind and rammed into it.

The tanker driver, Siddique, 44, a native of Kannur, sustained serious injuries to his leg. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot, had to cut open the cabin of the tanker to free the trapped driver.

Siddique was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Thrissur for treatment.

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The accident comes barely 10 days after a major tragedy on the same National Highway 66 corridor at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur, where eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed.

That time, the car in which the students were travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur crashed into the rear of a parked lorry.