Palakkad: The Nattukal Police have arrested five men for stabbing a 16-year-old boy and injuring four of his relatives in Thachanattukara, Palakkad. The accused have been identified as Vibeesh (32), Balakrishnan (47), Akhil Krishna (19), Anilkumar (38), and Arun (22). The injured boy is Abhishek Krishna, a native of Chethallur, Mannarkkad. His friend Mahesh and relatives Nishchal Krishna, Nisha, and Nithya also sustained injuries during the attack.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 1.30 pm. The group lured the boy out of an auditorium in Chethallur, where he was attending a function and having food with his family, near a gate. They questioned him over an alleged relationship he was having with the daughter of the second accused, Balakrishnan alias Babu.

The accused then assaulted Abhishek and stabbed him in the chest with a screwdriver, threatening that he would be murdered. When his relatives attempted to intervene, they were also beaten. His friend Mahesh and relative Nishchal were likewise stabbed using a screwdriver. "Abhishek was in critical condition after the incident. He is currently doing better," police told Onmanorama.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 109 (attempt to murder), and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of the common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).