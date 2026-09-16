Kozhikode: A 78-year-old woman was seriously injured after a foldable ladder carrying a machete fell from a KSEB jeep while she was walking along a road at Maniyur in Vadakara on Wednesday.

The injured has been identified as Janaki, a resident of Chellattupoyil in Maniyur. The incident occurred around 11 am near Maniyur High School, according to KSEB officials.

Janaki was walking along the left side of the road when the jeep carrying three KSEB officials passed by. A foldable ladder had been secured to the vehicle’s carrier, with a machete used for trimming tree branches attached to it.

“The ladder had been screwed to the carrier, but it somehow became loose and fell onto the road as the jeep was passing the school. Janaki fell after coming into contact with the ladder, and the machete caused injuries to her stomach and leg,” said Sub Engineer Raghunath.

The KSEB officials immediately took Janaki to the Government District Hospital in Vadakara. She was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where surgery was scheduled for her abdominal injury.

“She is conscious, and her family members have also reached the hospital,” a KSEB official said.