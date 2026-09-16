Himachal Pradesh to supply 250 MW of power to Kerala amid crisis
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Himachal Pradesh will temporarily supply 250 MW of electricity to Kerala to alleviate its power crisis.
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The agreement was facilitated by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who negotiated with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
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Other states, including Telangana and Karnataka, were unable to provide assistance due to their own power shortages, making the deal with Himachal Pradesh significant.
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In a major relief to power-starved Kerala, Himachal Pradesh has agreed to temporarily supply 250 MW of electricity to the state. This crucial breakthrough was achieved following the direct intervention of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who reached out to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to address Kerala's ongoing energy crisis.
Following the high-level political talks, Himachal Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary R D Naseem sent an official email to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Chairman M G Rajamanickam to finalise the operational details of the supply.
Venugopal had initially contacted the governments of Telangana and Karnataka, but both states declined due to severe power shortages within their own borders. Himachal Pradesh had initially expressed reservations, citing its existing power-swapping agreements with Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
However, Venugopal urged the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to provide emergency assistance for at least a fortnight. After discussions with both Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, it was decided to free up 250 MW for Kerala.