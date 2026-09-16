In a major relief to power-starved Kerala, Himachal Pradesh has agreed to temporarily supply 250 MW of electricity to the state. This crucial breakthrough was achieved following the direct intervention of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who reached out to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to address Kerala's ongoing energy crisis.

Following the high-level political talks, Himachal Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary R D Naseem sent an official email to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Chairman M G Rajamanickam to finalise the operational details of the supply.

Venugopal had initially contacted the governments of Telangana and Karnataka, but both states declined due to severe power shortages within their own borders. Himachal Pradesh had initially expressed reservations, citing its existing power-swapping agreements with Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

However, Venugopal urged the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to provide emergency assistance for at least a fortnight. After discussions with both Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, it was decided to free up 250 MW for Kerala.