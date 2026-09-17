Kochi: A gang of armed men allegedly barged into the rented accommodation of seven migrant workers in Kochi’s Palarivattom, assaulted the occupants and disrobed three women before fleeing with cash, gold, mobile phones and other valuables worth more than ₹6.05 lakh. The incident took place at a house near Samskara Junction in Palarivattom during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Palarivattom police station, the incident took place between 12.30 am and 1.15 am. The victims – four men and three women from West Bengal and Assam – were living together at the house.

The complainant, a 27-year-old migrant worker from Nagaon in Assam, told police that five persons armed with lethal weapons forcibly entered the house, locked the doors from inside and held the occupants hostage. The assailants allegedly threatened the victims at knifepoint, issued death threats and physically assaulted them.

During the assault, the gang allegedly forcibly disrobed the three women. A one-sovereign gold chain, valued at ₹1.2 lakh, was allegedly taken from one of the women, while a pair of 4-gram gold ear studs worth ₹60,000 was taken from another.

The gang also allegedly looted ₹1.2 lakh in cash and 10 mobile phones valued at around ₹3.05 lakh. Wallets, ATM cards and identity documents were also stolen.

The police said that one of the male victims was forced at knifepoint to disclose his UPI PIN. The accused subsequently allegedly carried out two digital transactions totalling ₹12,000 to an account.

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The complainant approached the Palarivattom police around 7 am on Thursday to file a complaint. The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 310(2) (dacoity), 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 76 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability).

An officer from the Palarivattom police station said a search operation was underway and that no arrests had been made so far. “No arrests have been made so far. The suspects are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them,” the officer said

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According to the officer, the gang comprised four Malayalis and one Hindi-speaking person. The police have identified one of the Malayali suspects, but he remains absconding.

“We have identified one of the Malayali suspects. However, he is absconding and his phone has been switched off. Efforts are underway to trace him,” the officer said.

The officer also said the victims and at least one of the suspects were known to each other. “At least one of the suspects was known to the victims. The victims are migrant workers from Assam and Bengal who were living together,” the officer said.

Regarding the alleged disrobing of the women, the officer said police had so far found no indication of any sexual assault and that the act appeared to have been carried out while the assailants were searching for valuables.

“The disrobing appears to have taken place while the assailants were searching the women for valuables, including gold. At present, there is no indication of any other form of assault of a sexual nature,” the officer said.