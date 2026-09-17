Idukki: An 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday in connection with an incident in which a student sustained serious injuries after an iron rod accidentally pierced his head. The injured person is Sharan, a plus two student of Kumily Government Higher Secondary School. The arrested person is Abhishek, a native of Anavilasam and Sharan's classmate.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday. After playing football with friends at the school ground, Sharan, Abhishek and two other students were walking towards a nearby building.

The police said that Abhishek was walking ahead of Sharan when he picked up an iron rod lying on the ground and swung it. The rod accidentally struck Sharan, piercing his head above the right eye.

Sharan suffered a deep wound and was bleeding from his head and face. His frightened friends raised an alarm, following which local residents and others nearby rushed to his aid and took him to a private hospital in Kumily.

Police questioned Abhishek and the other two students in detail following the incident before arresting him. The other two students, who had been summoned for questioning, were later released.

Sharan is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Pala.