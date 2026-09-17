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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-641 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr
PE 687207
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

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Second prize: ₹30 lakh
PK 282605

Third prize: ₹5 lakh 
PL 163739

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Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1273, 3208, 7683, 0693, 1276, 3799, 7709, 0800, 2059, 4952, 7861, 1199, 2517, 5707, 8247, 1251, 2539, 7192, 9343

Fifth prize: ₹2,000
2515, 4693, 1502, 6518, 1982, 7478

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0370, 0447, 2705, 0292, 1796, 3354, 2087, 4748, 4772, 1760, 3120, 5173, 5196, 7364, 5210, 7778, 7303, 7821, 8606, 8836, 6082, 7785, 9496, 9691, 9995

Seventh prize: ₹500
0097, 0351, 0420, 0626, 0665, 0727, 0801, 0849, 0523, 1177, 1444, 1546, 1626, 1629, 1650, 1149, 1676, 1847, 2035, 2036, 2555, 2700, 3071, 3290, 3342, 3397, 2073, 3444, 3672, 3908, 3945, 4302, 4333, 4402, 4683, 4729, 5123, 5312, 5414, 5419, 5431, 5747, 5763, 5801, 5802, 5466, 5959, 5963, 5761, 6008, 6407, 6452, 6537, 5457, 5881, 6768, 7205, 7442, 7466, 7544, 7595, 7833, 8362, 8423, 8982, 9093, 9236, 7840, 9344, 9419, 9561, 8496, 9616, 9645, 9656, 9959

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.

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