Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-641 result today 17/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PE 687207 | Check complete list
-
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-641 lottery draw.
-
-
The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN-641 lottery is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction applicable.
-
-
The lottery draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm on Thursday, 17/09/2026.
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-641 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr
PE 687207
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
What you should read next
Second prize: ₹30 lakh
PK 282605
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
PL 163739
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1273, 3208, 7683, 0693, 1276, 3799, 7709, 0800, 2059, 4952, 7861, 1199, 2517, 5707, 8247, 1251, 2539, 7192, 9343
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
2515, 4693, 1502, 6518, 1982, 7478
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0370, 0447, 2705, 0292, 1796, 3354, 2087, 4748, 4772, 1760, 3120, 5173, 5196, 7364, 5210, 7778, 7303, 7821, 8606, 8836, 6082, 7785, 9496, 9691, 9995
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500
0097, 0351, 0420, 0626, 0665, 0727, 0801, 0849, 0523, 1177, 1444, 1546, 1626, 1629, 1650, 1149, 1676, 1847, 2035, 2036, 2555, 2700, 3071, 3290, 3342, 3397, 2073, 3444, 3672, 3908, 3945, 4302, 4333, 4402, 4683, 4729, 5123, 5312, 5414, 5419, 5431, 5747, 5763, 5801, 5802, 5466, 5959, 5963, 5761, 6008, 6407, 6452, 6537, 5457, 5881, 6768, 7205, 7442, 7466, 7544, 7595, 7833, 8362, 8423, 8982, 9093, 9236, 7840, 9344, 9419, 9561, 8496, 9616, 9645, 9656, 9959
What you should read next
Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-69 result 16/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DB 293215 | Check Results Here
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.