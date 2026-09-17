The CPM was forced to make a last minute 'course correction' during its extended state committee meeting at Kozhikode following sharp criticism from its women's wing. The backlash eventually led to CPM Central Committee member KK Shailaja being included as a speaker at the valedictory rally, after the leadership initially drew up an all-male line-up.

During the group discussions, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) Kannur district president KPV Preetha pointed out that the party’s rhetoric on promoting women remained confined to official documents. She strongly criticised the leadership for failing to include even a single female voice in the list of speakers prepared for the key event.

Following the feedback, senior leader MA Baby directed that former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja be added to the speaker list. Acknowledging the issue in his reply speech, Baby remarked that no one should hesitate to critique the party, noting that Shailaja's inclusion in the rally was a direct outcome of such constructive criticism.