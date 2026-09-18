Kannur: The Kannur Police, which has arrested five Bangladeshi women working at two spas in the district over the past four days for allegedly staying in India without valid documents, has arrested another Bangladeshi national, this time from the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala near Payyannur.

Kannur District Rural Police Chief Umesh Goyal said the Bangladeshi national, identified as Viplav Soren (32), had been working as a temporary employee at the Naval Academy for about a year.

Payyannur Police Sub-Inspector Shuhaib arrested Soren (32) from the academy on the instructions of Payyannur Circle Inspector Mahesh K Nair.

“We are yet to investigate whether Viplav Soren is his real name. We will take him into custody and investigate,” said Goyal.

The police have not disclosed details about the nature of Soren's work at the INA or how he came to be employed there. They have also not commented on whether his presence at the Naval Academy constituted a security concern.

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The arrest comes amid a series of cases in Kannur involving Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying and working in the district without valid documents.

On September 15, Kannur Town Police arrested four Bangladeshi women who were working at a spa in the city. Their arrests came a day after another Bangladeshi woman was arrested from a spa near Kannur Railway Station.

The five women were identified as Salina Akter, Nazma Akter, Taslima Khatun, Moyna Khatun, and Nasri. Police said the women were working at MySpa Ayurveda Hub near Kannur Railway Station and Ayush Spa on PVS Road.

They were booked under Sections 3(1) and 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, for allegedly entering India without valid documents, including passports and visas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has forwarded a complaint seeking special inspections in all districts to the State Police Chief, said advocate Kulathoor Jaisingh.

Jaisingh, a High Court lawyer, had submitted the complaint to the Chief Minister seeking district-wide inspections to identify foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshis, who may be staying or working in Kerala without valid documents. He said the complaint was prompted by the arrests in Kannur district.