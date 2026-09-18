Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Tomin J Thachankary, who was recently convicted and sentenced in a disproportionate assets case, was admitted to the hospital block of the Poojappura Central Jail on Friday. Assigned prisoner number C-475, Thachankary was shifted to the medical wing after complaining of physical discomfort soon after being transferred from Kottayam.

Wearing the standard prison uniform of a white mundu and shirt, Thachankary is under medical observation. Given his history of cardiac ailments, jail doctors have advised keeping him in the hospital ward, where he has been provided with a cot, jail sources said.

A final decision on transferring the former cop to a regular prison cell will be taken after a comprehensive medical assessment. If moved to a regular cell, Thachankary would be required to sleep on the floor alongside other inmates. Apart from his medical condition, jail authorities are also weighing the security implications of moving him to the general ward. Given his previous high-profile role in the state police force, officials are concerned about possible retaliatory actions or threats from fellow inmates.

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According to prison officials, if the jail's medical team recommends specialised treatment, steps will be taken to transfer him to either the General Hospital or the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Any such move will require prior approval from the court and senior police officials.

The development follows a landmark verdict by the Kottayam Vigilance Court, which sentenced Thachankary to four years of rigorous imprisonment for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure in public service.