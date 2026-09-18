Thiruvananthapuram: The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department has detected tax evasion amounting to ₹7.56 crore in vehicle parking services operating around Southern Railway stations in Kerala.

A joint inspection by the Intelligence and Enforcement wings of the SGST Department was conducted on September 16 at 69 locations across the state. The inspections covered the primary business premises, additional business locations and residences of 22 taxpayers involved in providing parking services at railway stations.

The investigation found a significant difference between the turnover declared in GST returns and the actual revenue generated from parking services. Officials also detected financial transactions carried out through multiple QR codes.

According to the SGST Department, the investigation revealed an estimated turnover evasion of ₹42 crore, resulting in tax evasion of ₹7.56 crore.

During the inspections, data related to 13 taxpayers was retrieved from software systems. Information concerning the remaining taxpayers was collected from registers, account books and mobile phone chats.

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The SGST Intelligence wing has also gathered information on more than 1,000 vehicle parking facilities operating at KSRTC bus stands, hospitals, shopping malls and theatres across the state.

The State GST Commissioner said that the department would continue investigations and take strict action against those found to be evading taxes.