The bodies of Ann Mary Mathew and Anjana Hari, the two Malayali women who were killed late last month in Milpitas, California, will reach Kochi on Monday.

The flight carrying their mortal remains is scheduled to land at the Cochin International Airport at 8.50 am, Anjana's relative Vinod told Onmanorama. NORKA Roots will arrange transportation from the airport to their family homes.

Anjana, 35, a native of Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mary, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, were killed on August 28. Police have arrested their friend Anila Baby, a native of Kottayam and charged her with murder.

Anjana's funeral will be held at her family home in Mudikkode on Monday. Ann Mary's final rites are expected to be conducted on Tuesday at St Ignatius Church in Chingavanam, Kottayam, her husband's family parish.

According to the Milpitas Police Department, Ann Mary was found unconscious and unresponsive at her residence on the 700 block of Linda Vista Street in San Jose. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege that Anila later ran over Anjana with an SUV. The circumstances and motive behind the killings remain under investigation.

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Citing a police affidavit, The Mercury News reported that Ann Mary was found in a pool of blood with a knife nearby. She had head injuries and appeared to have been strangled as well. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner determined that she died from a combination of strangulation, blunt force head trauma and incised wounds.