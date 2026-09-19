Former minister and actor KB Ganesh Kumar and his ex-wife, Dr Yamini Thankachi, set aside their past differences to celebrate a major family milestone this week. The former couple reunited to host the wedding of their eldest son, Aditya Krishnan Thampi, who recently married Manisha, a native of Tamil Nadu.

The wedding ceremony was held at Jenneys Residency in Coimbatore, followed by a grand reception in Thiruvananthapuram. Photos of Ganesh Kumar and Dr Yamini standing side by side, welcoming guests and sharing smiles with their children, have quickly gone viral across social media platforms. For many, this public reunion was a heart-warming sight, marking the first time the two have shared the stage at a public event since their highly publicised divorce.

The wedding reception in Thiruvananthapuram was a grand, star-studded affair, drawing prominent figures from Kerala's political, social, and entertainment sectors. High-profile guests included Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and PC George, along with well-known film personalities such as directors Jeethu Joseph and Shaji Kailas, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and actors Maniyanpilla Raju, Krishna Prabha, and Gokul Suresh.

KB Ganesh Kumar married Dr Yamini Thankachi, a health research professional, on 20 May 1994. The couple has two sons, with Aditya being the eldest. Following a period of personal discord, their marriage ended in a high-profile divorce. Following the divorce, Ganesh Kumar married Bindu Menon, a television marketing professional, on 24 January 2014.