Kattappana: The death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found in Kattappana town on Thiruvonam day has been confirmed as a murder, with police arresting three persons in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Kattappana natives Rinu, Suresh and Babu. The victim, Kunjumon (45), was also from Kattappana.

According to police, the four men were drinking together at a barber shop owned by Suresh on the night of Uthradam. An argument broke out during the gathering, following which the accused allegedly assaulted Kunjumon.

They knocked him to the ground and repeatedly attacked him on the chest before dragging him by his legs down a flight of concrete steps and abandoning him by the roadside, police said.

Kunjumon, who suffered serious injuries after hitting his head on the steps, managed to crawl to the verandah of a nearby shop, where he was found the following morning. Residents alerted the police, who took him to hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy found fractures to eight ribs and internal bleeding.

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The statement of an autorickshaw driver who saw the accused dragging Kunjumon proved crucial in the investigation. Police said all three accused confessed to the crime during questioning. They will be produced before a court.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of District Police Chief Dr A Naseem by Kattappana DySP Reji M Kunnipparambil and his team, while Kattappana Circle Inspector Premkumar K and team carried out the arrest.