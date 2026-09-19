Man arrested for downloading, circulating Manorama e-paper
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'A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly illegally circulating the Malayala Manorama e-paper via social media.',
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'The accused is reported to have downloaded the e-paper in PDF format, shared it on WhatsApp groups, and even sold copies.',
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'The arrest was made following a complaint from Malayala Manorama to the DGP, citing copyright violations and financial loss to the organisation.'
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Kottayam: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly downloading the Malayala Manorama e-paper and illegally circulating it through social media.
The accused has been identified as Rafeek, 40, of Kozhisheri House, Paingottur, Chelembra, in Malappuram. The Kottayam West police arrested him following a complaint filed by Malayala Manorama with the Director General of Police (DGP).
According to the case, Rafeek allegedly downloaded the Malayala Manorama e-paper in PDF format and circulated it through WhatsApp groups and other social media groups. He also allegedly sold copies of the e-paper.
The FIR states that the accused violated copyright regulations and caused financial loss to the organisation. Police also seized the phone allegedly used by him.
The arrest was made by Circle Inspector Anoop Jose, Sub-Inspector V S Girish Kumar and Senior Civil Police Officer Ranjith Kumar.