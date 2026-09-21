The mortal remains of Ann Mary Mathew and Anjana Hari, the two Malayali women who were killed in Milpitas, California, on August 28, reached Kochi on Monday morning. The flight carrying their bodies landed at the Cochin International Airport around 9.45 am, Anjana’s relative Vinod told Onmanorama.

NORKA Roots arranged transportation from the airport to their respective homes. Anjana's body was taken to her family home in Mudikkode around 12.30 pm, where the funeral is scheduled, Vinod said.

Ann Mary’s final rites are expected to be held on Tuesday at St Ignatius Church in Chingavanam, Kottayam, her husband’s family parish.

Anjana, 35, a native of Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mary, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, were killed in California last month. Police have arrested their friend Anila Baby, a native of Kottayam, and charged her with murder.

According to the Milpitas Police Department, Ann Mary was found unconscious and unresponsive at her residence on the 700 block of Linda Vista Street in San Jose. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege that Anila later ran over Anjana with an SUV. The circumstances and motive behind the killings remain under investigation. Citing a police affidavit, The Mercury News reported that Ann Mary was found in a pool of blood with a knife nearby. She had head injuries and appeared to have been strangled as well.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner determined that she died from a combination of strangulation, blunt force head trauma and incised wounds.