Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the controversy over Kerala University’s proposed curbs on campus politics, it has emerged that the Syndicate based its draft guidelines on a controversial document prepared by MG University in 2005.

Following the murder of Abhimanyu, a student of Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, several people approached the Kerala High Court seeking action against the aggressive nature of campus politics. Acting on the petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice V M Shyamkumar directed Kerala, Calicut and MG universities to frame clear regulations to regulate political activities on campuses and ensure academic decorum.

In response to the court’s direction, MG University informed the court that it already had a draft set of regulations. The court subsequently directed the other universities to use it as a model and prepare their own codes of conduct for submission at or before the next hearing. Kerala University’s Syndicate then used the MG University document as the basis for its own draft, retaining several of its provisions.

With the court set to consider the case next month, Kerala University has constituted a subcommittee headed by Syndicate member Ajay Juel Kuriakose. One provision in the 2005 MG University draft, Clause 5, sought to prohibit organisational activities on campus. The provision had triggered protests at the time, following which MG University did not implement the proposed code.

The controversy over the draft has now prompted the government to clarify that there is no move to ban student politics on campus. Minister Roji M John said the document circulating publicly was only a draft and had not been approved. It would become a guideline only after being circulated among student organisations, their views being sought and the university discussing and approving it.

“Some are rushing to conclusions without knowing the facts,” the minister said, adding that such reports could create a misunderstanding.

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Vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnammal also said the university had no intention of restricting student organisations. He said the controversy stemmed from the circulation of a document that had not been officially released and that such circulation was undermining efforts to maintain a peaceful campus atmosphere.

“No one can oppose or ban the activities of student organisations that are permitted by the Supreme Court. Kerala University has no such move,” he said.

Still far from final

Despite the controversy, the Kerala University draft is still at an early stage. The university has so far only constituted the subcommittee.

The panel will examine proposals on creating a peaceful campus atmosphere, framing a student protocol and regulating protests on campuses. Its recommendations will then have to be considered by the standing committee and legal experts before being placed before the Syndicate for approval.

Only after the Syndicate approves the guidelines can the report be submitted to the government and the High Court. With the issue already generating controversy, sources said the university is unlikely to rush through the process.

Calicut University, meanwhile, has not yet begun preliminary work on framing its code of conduct.