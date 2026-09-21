Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sharply criticised Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his decision to implement the Centre's new Labour Codes in Kerala, accusing him of following the NDA government's policies and the 'Sangh Parivar agenda'.

Pinarayi's remarks came hours after Satheesan reiterated that the state government would implement the Labour Codes while ensuring that workers' rights and Kerala's labour sector were not adversely affected.

Addressing an Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) state leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said the codes could not be left unimplemented as they had been passed by Parliament.

"If the Labour Code is not implemented, a situation will arise where there are neither the existing labour laws nor the new Labour Code. So, it must be implemented in a manner that does not adversely affect Kerala's labour sector or workers' rights," Satheesan said.

He said the government would consider the suggestions put forward by INTUC while implementing the codes. "It cannot be left unimplemented, it is a law passed by Parliament. Otherwise, there will be no labour laws at all right now, because this Labour Code was brought in by replacing the previous labour laws," he said.

Satheesan's position comes despite the Congress national leadership having opposed the four Labour Codes introduced by the BJP-led Union government. The Centre brought the four codes into force on November 21, 2025, consolidating 29 existing labour laws.

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Pinarayi, in a Facebook post, questioned Satheesan's decision to implement the codes and alleged that the Chief Minister was ignoring even the Congress central leadership's position on the issue.

"The Chief Minister's sudden announcement that the Labour Code will be implemented in Kerala — it need not be said whom it is intended to please," Pinarayi said.

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He pointed out that Satheesan was following the policies of the NDA government despite the Congress national leadership's position on the Labour Codes.

Pinarayi also referred to a commission constituted by the previous LDF government to examine the Labour Codes. The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopal Gowda, was appointed on January 22, 2026. The former Chief Minister said that the commission submitted its report in March, stating that the state government had constitutional powers to enact legislation to protect the rights of workers and trade unions.

Pinarayi said the previous government could not act on the recommendations because the Assembly election notification was issued soon after the report was received.

Pinarayi added that the commission's report was now with the Chief Minister but that Satheesan was moving ahead with implementation without considering its recommendations.

Pinarayi compared Satheesan's approach to the Labour Codes with what he described as the government's “hurry” in implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda on issues such as PM SHRI and the Waqf Amendment Act.

The Congress and Left parties had opposed the Labour Codes when they were introduced by the Centre, raising concerns over their impact on workers' rights. Satheesan, however, has maintained that Kerala must implement the legislation while ensuring that workers and the state's labour sector are not adversely affected.