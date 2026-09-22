Severe riverbank erosion along the Puthenar, a key tributary of the Achenkovil River, has triggered widespread alarm among residents of Chennithala. Several homes bordering the waterway are now facing an imminent risk of collapsing into the river as the embankments continue to wash away.

The Puthenar, which branches off from the Achenkovil River west of Valiyaperumpuzha in Chennithala, flows entirely through the Chennithala-Thripperumthura panchayat. Beyond being an essential water resource for local communities, this waterway is also vital for irrigating extensive paddy fields in the region.

Widespread damage along the riverbank

Significant erosion has been recorded at multiple points along a one-kilometre stretch of the river. The damage is particularly severe to the north of the Munduvelikkadavu bridge, where large sections of the bank have completely given way. The collapse has also caused large trees lining the banks to uproot and crash into the river, obstructing navigation and posing a major hazard for local boat operators.

Urgent calls for reinforcement

While parts of Kangeri Island, located south of the Munduvelikkadavu bridge, had collapsed during the devastating floods of 2018, those areas were subsequently reinforced with granite walls. According to local panchayat member Thomaskutty Kadavil, while these fortified sections remain stable, the remaining unprotected banks of the river are eroding rapidly. Local residents are now demanding immediate intervention from the state government to construct protective seawalls or granite barriers before their homes are claimed by the river.