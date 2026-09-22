Cherupazha: P P Madhusoodanan, an employee with Cherupuzha Post Office, who opened the letterbox near the Cherupuzha bus stand as part of his daily routine, found a purse along with other letters. The purse was subsequently handed over to Postmaster A Abraham at the Post Office. They realised someone could have have abandoned it in the letterbox after stealing the money from it.

Upon inspection, it was found that the purse belonged to K V Rajeevan, a native of Thaikadappuram, Nileshwaram. Rajeevan was then informed through the Nileshwaram Post Office. He said that his purse was stolen during a bus journey from Nileshwaram to Payyanur. Abraham returned the purse containing documents to its owner.

Besides ₹1500, the purse had contained an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and ATM cards from various banks. Despite losing the money, Rajeevan expressed immense relief at having recovered his essential documents.

He thanked the postal employees for safely returning his lost purse before heading back home. Rajeev has filed a complaint with the Payyanur police station over the pickpoketing incident.