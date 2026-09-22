The old National Highway at Cheruvannur has been closed to traffic for a week to facilitate the installation of massive girders for the new flyover. The complete traffic ban, which began at 10 pm, has prompted authorities to set up extensive blockades and execute a major traffic diversion plan across the region.

Work is currently progressing on laying the rails for the gantry crane, which will be used to position the heavy girders. Once this is completed, the placement of girders onto the pillars will begin.

The total shutdown on this heavily congested route, used by thousands of vehicles daily, is expected to cause significant traffic delays. To manage the situation, the traffic police have deployed a comprehensive diversion strategy. Large warning boards have been set up at crucial intersections, including Ramanattukara Bypass Junction, Nisari Junction, Feroke Chungam, Modern Bazar, Areekad, Pantheerankavu, Olavanna, and BC Road Junction. The traffic restrictions will remain in place until the night of September 26.

Major traffic diversion routes

For motorists travelling through the area, the police have mapped out the following alternative routes:

Vehicles coming from Malappuram and Thrissur must divert at Ramanattukara and take the Thondayad National Highway bypass.

Vehicles travelling to Kozhikode city from Kadalundi, Chaliyam, and Feroke are directed to take the Feroke Chungam–Farook College–Azhinjilam–Pantheerankavu NH route.

City-bound commuters from Beypore and Meenchanda heading towards Feroke must travel via the Areekad–Olavanna–Pantheerankavu route.

Vehicles from Palayam, Beach, and the railway station areas heading towards Feroke will be diverted via Mankave–Mathara–Pantheerankavu.

Vehicles heading from Kozhikode city towards Feroke and Ramanattukara are advised to take the Mankave–Mathara–Pantheerankavu NH route.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ease the pressure on internal roads, Kozhikode traffic police have urged long-distance commuters to use NH 66 as much as possible during this period.

A ₹89 crore infrastructure upgrade

The Cheruvannur flyover is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹89 crore under the City Road Improvement Project. The completed four-lane flyover will span 700 metres in length and 16 metres in width, featuring 14 spans of 25 metres each. Out of the 84 girders required (six per span), 42 have already been successfully installed. The ongoing week-long block is to facilitate the placement of 24 girders across four key spans at the elevated Cheruvannur Junction. The remaining 18 girders will be installed in another phase of work scheduled for next month.