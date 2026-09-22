Ambalavayal: The ₹2.90 crore fund allocation sanctioned by the Tourism Department of Kerala for the development of Edakkal Cave has been cancelled. The amount, sanctioned with the aim of comprehensive development for Edakkal Cave, lapsed because the DTPC and the Tourism Department could not reach an agreement. The ongoing dispute between the Tourism Department and DTPC over the conditions stipulated when the funds were sanctioned remained unresolved for an extended period, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the allocation.

The main condition was that the Tourism Department, which provided the funds, should receive 60 per cent of Edakkal Cave's revenue after the completion of the works. The DTPC did not agree to this. Consequently, despite numerous discussions on the matter, it remained unresolved. As more than three years had passed since the funds were sanctioned, they lapsed due to the expiry of the deadline, leading to their forfeiture.

Although I C Balakrishnan MLA, the chairman of Edakkal DMC, had intervened in the matter, it too failed to find a solution. ₹2.90 crore was allocated by the Tourism Department in November 2023, specifically for the comprehensive development of Edakkal Cave. The project was intended to enhance the basic infrastructure of the site. The funds were sanctioned with the condition that the works should be completed within 18 months of their commencement.

The funds were lost for a project that would have brought significant improvements to basic facilities, ranging from restrooms to the road leading to Edakkal Cave. Currently, visitors are struggling due to the lack of even essential facilities at the site, including adequate restrooms. Only a limited restroom facility, adjacent to the office building, is available for visitors here.

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The ₹2.90 crore allocation was intended for the following works: