The long-awaited expansion of the National Highway in Kollam is set to receive a major boost with the lengthening of the iconic Neendakara bridge and the construction of new elevated highways at Karunagappally and Oachira. An estimated budget of ₹300 crore has been earmarked for these additional flyovers and underpasses, a move that is expected to break the logjam on the stalled Kayamkulam Kottakulangara to Kavanad Altharamoodu stretch.

Work on this 31.5-kilometre section had ground to a halt due to severe shortages of construction materials and financial hurdles faced by the concessionaire. Following crucial discussions between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contracting agency, Viswasamudra, a consensus was reached to expand the scope of the project. Of the total stretch, 6.38 kilometres will feature elevated highways, while work on the remaining 25.12 kilometres of standard roadway will be fast-tracked to ensure speedy completion.

Engineering modifications at Neendakara

To address soil instability and unique geographical challenges near the estuary, the design of the new Neendakara twin bridge has been modified. The structure will be extended by adding three spans on the landward sides bordering the lake, bringing the total number of spans for each bridge to 16. The original bridge, constructed in 1972, spans 422.5 metres. While the construction of the modern twin bridges had reached its final phases, the sudden halt in work left commuters stranded in traffic snarls. The extension is crucial as it serves key regional landmarks including the local fishing harbour, major hospitals, and religious institutions. Following local protests and a High Court intervention, NHAI has also approved a pedestrian underpass here to ease local commuting hazards.

Kollam's longest flyover at Karunagappally

The elevated corridor currently under construction at Karunagappally is set to become the longest flyover in Kollam district. It will be extended by 150 metres towards the Taluk Hospital side by adding five extra spans, taking its total length to 1.65 kilometres. The delay in completing this project has taken a heavy toll on local service roads. A 50-metre stretch of the service road running from Vavvakkavu to Karunagappally lies in ruins, with burst water pipes creating waterlogged potholes that have turned into major hazard zones for two-wheelers.

A section of the under-construction elevated highway at the Kallumthazham flyover.

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Upgrades at Oachira

Oachira will see substantial changes with the addition of four spans on both sides of the proposed premier underpass, creating a new flyover structure extending over a length of 240 metres.

Bypassing disputed stretches

While local residents and public representatives have demanded elevated corridors at Chavara Junction, Edappallykotta, the KMML area, and Kayamkulam, a final decision on these demands remains pending. To prevent further delay in the overall project, the contractor has been instructed to temporarily bypass these disputed locations and continue work elsewhere. Meanwhile, the construction of the underpass at Puthentheruvu has been handed over to another contractor to ensure prompt execution.

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The Hybrid Annuity Model funding structure

The financial framework for this highway development is based on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). Under this system, NHAI directly provides 40% of the project cost in structured phases. The concessionaire is responsible for raising the remaining 60% through bank loans and equity. Once construction is complete, the Central Government will repay this 60% share along with interest to the contractor over a designated number of years.