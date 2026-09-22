To the casual visitor, the Kottappuzha River in Malappuram presents an idyllic picture of nature at its finest. Crystal-clear water cascades gently over massive boulders, offering a serene escape for tourists. But to locals, this beautiful stream is known by a much darker name: 'Chathiyan Puzha', or the betrayer river. It earned this grim reputation because of its terrifying ability to transform from a peaceful stream into a raging, violent torrent within seconds, catching unsuspecting swimmers completely off guard.

Despite its treacherous nature, the river is the lifeline of the region. In TK Colony, where groundwater is scarce and domestic wells are rare, the Kottappuzha serves as the primary source of drinking water and irrigation. Locals have laid pipelines spanning several kilometres to draw water from the river for domestic purposes and farms. The river originates deep within the dense forests of the Kozhipra hills, winding its way through the wilderness before entering human settlements at TK Colony, bordering the Amarambalam panchayat of Nilambur and Chokkad panchayat of Wandoor.

A deceptive and deadly phenomenon

The primary danger of the Kottappuzha lies in how its flash floods are triggered. Even when there is absolute sunshine or merely a light drizzle in the inhabited plains of TK Colony, heavy rains in the deep forest hills of Kozhipra can cause sudden, massive water surges. The first warning sign of an impending disaster is the water turning muddy, closely followed by the terrifying sound of heavy rocks being dragged downstream by the rushing currents. By then, it is often too late for anyone in the water to escape.

This deception was tragically illustrated during a recent disaster. While tourists were enjoying a swim during a mild drizzle at TK Colony, a sudden wall of water swept through the area. The flash flood claimed five lives and left a young woman, Sajitha, missing, prompting a massive search operation by the National Disaster Response Force. Locals noted that the victims had been enjoying the light rain, completely unaware of the deadly surge rushing towards them from the hills upstream.

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Warnings routinely ignored by tourists

Over the years, the treacherous currents of the Kottappuzha have claimed nearly 50 lives. Despite the high death toll, visitors continue to underestimate the river's dangerous nature. Although local authorities have installed a prominent warning board at Olarvattam highlighting the dangers, residents lament that tourists routinely ignore these advisories in search of a quick swim. Safety officials urge visitors to respect the local warnings and strictly avoid entering the water, especially during the monsoon season when the weather in the forest hills can change in an instant.