Kochi: In the wake of a security breach that saw confidential documents and employee information leak from its headquarters, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has tightened its internal and external communication protocols, requiring employees to obtain top-level clearance before sending official correspondence outside the organisation or sharing information with the media.

KMRL Managing Director G Priyanka has issued a comprehensive circular laying down stringent guidelines for administrative communications, media interactions and employee grievances. The management has warned that violations of the directives will invite severe disciplinary action.

The new restrictions come nearly two weeks after Kochi City Police registered an FIR following the unauthorised access of KMRL’s IT systems and printer networks at its headquarters at Kaloor Stadium Metro Station. Subsequently, confidential internal files, employee personal details and certain financial records were allegedly circulated in a WhatsApp group named “Unified Kochi Metro Rail Reform and Development Forum.”

Although critical operational systems were not affected, the incident has triggered a probe into the suspected involvement of insiders and prompted KMRL to review its information-security and communication practices.

Prior clearance for government correspondence

Under the new protocol, administrative correspondence addressed to external authorities, including state government departments, the Railway Board and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will require prior approval from the MD before being dispatched.

For communications relating specifically to finance, infrastructure projects and operations, letters addressed to the State Government, MoHUA, the Railway Board or other central government offices must be vetted and approved by the respective functional Directors.

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The move effectively places external official communication under a tiered approval system, with the management seeking to ensure that correspondence issued in KMRL’s name is properly authorised.

KMRL has also tightened restrictions on employees communicating with the media and public platforms. According to the circular, all news releases and statements intended for mainstream media or social media channels must be routed exclusively through the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The management noted that unauthorised reports that had not been vetted through the PRO had repeatedly surfaced in public forums, creating what it described as misinformation and confusion. Employees who bypass the official public-relations mechanism have been warned of severe disciplinary consequences.

At the same time, KMRL has provided an internal mechanism for employees who have genuine grievances or sensitive matters to raise. Staff members can directly approach the MD with such issues, with the management assuring them that their identities and submissions will be kept confidential.

The provision appears aimed at creating an authorised channel for employees to flag concerns without resorting to unauthorised external communication.

However, the circular has also taken a firm position against anonymous petitions and complaints. Communications submitted without a verifiable name and address will be rejected immediately, KMRL said. Those found to be behind such letters could face punitive action.

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The management said anonymous petitions issued in the name of KMRL could damage the organisation’s public standing and affect its relations with both the state and central governments.

Urging employees to stand united against such practices, the Managing Director called for adherence to professional ethics, respectful communication and KMRL’s corporate code of conduct.