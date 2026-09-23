Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-70 result today 23/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DY 845561 | Check complete list
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'The Dhanalekshmi DL-70 lottery draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department, with the first prize standing at ₹1 crore after a 30% tax deduction.',
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'Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.',
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'To claim first and second prizes, winners need to surrender their tickets in person or via insured registered post, or through specified banks, along with valid identification.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-70 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DY 845561
(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DZ 506467
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – DR 189096
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 – 0229, 1045, 1735, 2074, 2407, 2748, 3890, 4471, 6185, 6648, 7106, 7107, 7572, 7993, 8579, 8721, 8918, 9131, 9416
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 – 3605, 5699, 6540, 7564, 8624, 9673
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 – 0239, 0789, 1070, 1132, 1343, 1839, 2111, 3160, 3308, 3377, 3527, 3613, 4240, 4461, 4989, 5745, 5861, 6241, 6305, 6600, 6916, 7238, 7314, 8205, 9540
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Seventh prize: ₹500 – 0114, 0177, 0528, 0568, 0618, 0660, 1055, 1099, 1312, 1366, 1374, 1469, 1483, 1625, 1850, 1975, 2013, 2025, 2444, 2461, 2693, 2843, 2851, 2923, 2932, 3178, 3299, 3788, 3884, 3974, 4094, 4199, 4292, 4353, 4417, 4752, 4763, 5304, 5483, 5499, 5550, 5754, 5844, 5969, 6227, 6258, 6347, 6348, 6838, 7095, 7199, 7263, 7375, 7440, 7614, 7680, 7752, 8133, 8143, 8299, 8532, 8550, 8551, 8597, 8646, 8860, 8875, 9151, 9224, 9366, 9524, 9577, 9593, 9744, 9747, 9842
Eighth prize: ₹200 – 0050, 0064, 0134, 0335, 0494, 0625, 0635, 0864, 0953, 1046, 1071, 1147, 1165, 1241, 1415, 1547, 1657, 1758, 2177, 2197, 2363, 2413, 2467, 2828, 2829, 2962, 3280, 3426, 3502, 3533, 3647, 3727, 3824, 4017, 4092, 4467, 4808, 4849, 4879, 4986, 4995, 5005, 5195, 5224, 5496, 5516, 5637, 5812, 5975, 6005, 6096, 6148, 6328, 6489, 6574, 6644, 6675, 6746, 6752, 6948, 7066, 7082, 7093, 7190, 7194, 7362, 7394, 7395, 7466, 7467, 7531, 7617, 7750, 7761, 7841, 7936, 8020, 8238, 8453, 8487, 8497, 8511, 8615, 8691, 8765, 8783, 8930, 9053, 9173, 9256, 9325, 9534, 9617, 9688, 9890, 9962
Ninth prize: ₹100 – 0044, 0219, 0297, 0313, 0413, 0458, 0468, 0624, 0650, 0693, 0763, 0765, 0872, 0905, 0916, 1187, 1206, 1399, 1411, 1412, 1453, 1565, 1671, 1685, 1772, 1787, 1824, 1864, 1956, 1985, 2039, 2204, 2382, 2395, 2519, 2895, 2916, 2993, 3115, 3125, 3141, 3292, 3350, 3446, 3461, 3517, 3518, 3639, 3667, 3814, 3860, 3980, 3996, 4041, 4057, 4058, 4266, 4282, 4426, 4429, 4532, 4663, 4664, 4738, 4951, 5022, 5120, 5171, 5379, 5412, 5529, 5598, 5610, 5678, 5806, 5909, 5921, 5938, 6001, 6007, 6039, 6055, 6161, 6246, 6319, 6326, 6349, 6365, 6457, 6477, 6520, 6531, 6541, 6701, 6709, 6739, 6931, 6960, 6966, 7224, 7268, 7352, 7393, 7397, 7625, 7854, 7921, 7981, 8038, 8230, 8321, 8361, 8440, 8465, 8471, 8581, 8592, 8607, 8632, 8639, 8645, 8702, 8705, 8709, 8818, 8914, 9033, 9119, 9175, 9198, 9222, 9279, 9287, 9324, 9509, 9594, 9667, 9733
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.