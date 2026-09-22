Football in Kerala needs to be built on a financially sustainable model while serving a wider social purpose, Super League Kerala CEO and Director Mathew Joseph said, adding that academies, clubs and other stakeholders cannot develop the sport without a viable business model.

Mathew said the game should be treated as both a business and an exercise in social entrepreneurship at every level, stressing that sustainability is essential for football's long-term growth in the state.

His comments come as the Super League Kerala prepares to enter its third season on September 25, with the league introducing several changes and drawing up plans for expansion. The season will feature six teams and conclude on December 12, while the league is looking to add one or two teams next year and eventually develop into a five-to six-month competition.

A women's league is also in the pipeline, while SLK plans to strengthen its grassroots programme through club academies and Project Game Changer.

In an interview with Onmanorama, Mathew Joseph spoke about the league's plans and its preparations for expansion, and much more.

Q: What are the major changes being introduced in SLK this season?

A: This year, we don't have just two semifinal matches; we have four, with the semifinals being played over two legs. Another change is to make the league more interesting, and with the approval of the AIFF and FIFA, we are introducing penalty shootouts for every league game that ends in a draw. So there will be a 100% decisive result every time.

Mathew Joseph. Photo: Special arrangement

Q: Can we expect more teams to participate in SLK next season?

A: Definitely. Next year, we will look to add one or two teams. Whenever we do that, every team needs its own home ground. Otherwise, it becomes difficult for fans to travel and watch every match.

Q: Is there a plan to develop SLK into a full-fledged football season, similar to leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga?

A: Yes, we have a plan. Currently, there are 35 matches this year. Next year, we will have 61 matches if we add two more teams. Similarly, after that, when two more teams arrive, 61 could become 90 matches. A full ISL season has around 180 matches. Once we reach 10 teams, we will have 80 to 90 matches. So definitely, the duration will extend to nearly five to six months.

Q: What about women's teams and eventually, a Women's Super League Kerala?

A: Yes, a women's league is also in the pipeline. But first, we want the men's Super League Kerala to settle over three to four years. By next year, once the setup is stable, introducing a women's football league won't be difficult.

Q: What was the impact of SLK on Kerala football?

A: There were a lot of players going unnoticed who were playing local football without opportunities. Not anymore. Because when we arrived, international broadcasters came, and scouts from the I-League and ISL came. So the visibility for developing players, along with national and international players, went up.

Q: What about Project Game Changer?

A: Players like Mohammed Sinan came through Project Game Changer. It has become our property, which we conduct religiously every year. We conduct proper selection rounds across all centres, and this year we selected nearly 50 to 52 players. Out of them, nine players were selected in the final round to go to Super League Kerala. Maybe next year we will get 15 or 20

Q: What's the future for football as a business in Kerala?

A: At each level, it should be treated both as a business and as social entrepreneurship. That means without a business element, there is no sustainability. Be it a coach running an academy with 10, 20, or 30 kids coming to play and leave — if he starts doing it for free, he cannot sustain his household. So there has to be a business angle to it.

Similarly with clubs, if you do not have a proper financial model for running an academy, the interest will be very low unless it is a massive club with substantial CSR funds wanting to do that. So a business approach is essential.

Q: What's SLK's action plan regarding grassroots football development?

A: At the club level, the Kannur team was the most successful team this year in running coaching camps. They have built a proper roadmap for an academy and other development programmes through which they can give players a chance in SLK.

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The Malappuram team and Calicut team are also working on similar lines. In fact, we are making it mandatory for them to run academies to engage with young players, identify them and provide more opportunities.

We might officially run Project Game Changer once a year, but even before that, they are discovering many other young talents. Apart from that, we are finalising the modalities for the Super League Kerala Centre of Excellence. Once that is done, 200 kids every year will get a chance to be selected for a residential academy, receiving training along with education, similar to what we see in Germany and Spain.