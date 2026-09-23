Idukki: A 70-year-old woman died after the car in which she was travelling collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Kumily on Tuesday. The deceased is Sali Thomas (70), a native of Kumbazha in Pathanamthitta.

The accident occurred near the 66th Mile at Kumily when the car carrying five people from Pathanamthitta collided with the KSRTC bus. The group was travelling to Velankanni when the accident took place.

Following the collision, the bus reportedly continued towards Chottupara without stopping. Diesel also spilled onto the road following the accident.

Local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital. However, Sali succumbed to her injuries.

Kumily police have launched an investigation into the accident. Further details are awaited.