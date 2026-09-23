Idukki: A fine of ₹1,08,500 has been imposed on five establishments in Idukki for violating waste management norms, including discharging wastewater into water bodies.

The action was taken following inspections conducted by the Idukki District Enforcement Squad of the Local Self-Government Department in association with the Devikulam grama panchayat.

Ellappetty Tea Factory and Eighth Mile Lifeline Hotel were among the establishments found discharging wastewater into water bodies. The authorities initiated action against the two establishments for the violations.

The Lifeline Hotel had previously been fined for a similar violation five months ago. However, during the latest inspection, officials found that the establishment had neither paid the earlier fine nor stopped the violation. The authorities subsequently initiated further action against the hotel.

Three other establishments were also penalised after officials found waste littered on their premises and instances of plastic being burned.

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Officials said inspections would continue and strict action would be taken against establishments found violating waste management laws and regulations.