The Kerala government on Wednesday sanctioned a total of ₹1,093.55 crore for disbursing social security, National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and welfare board pensions for September 2026.

Of the total amount, ₹957.93 crore has been sanctioned for providing social security pensions to 51,91,422 beneficiaries. The remaining ₹24.76 crore has been sanctioned as the NSAP share for 8,46,456 beneficiaries covered under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension and Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension schemes.

The government order said the September social security pension will be disbursed to 51,91,422 beneficiaries, including 29,11,621 beneficiaries through bank accounts and 22,79,801 through direct-to-home (DTH) distribution.

Of the ₹957.93 crore sanctioned for social security pensions, ₹531.63 crore is required for depositing the pension amount into beneficiaries' bank accounts through local self-government institutions. After deducting ₹66.61 lakh already deposited in the bank account of the Director, LSGD (Rural), the balance ₹530.96 crore will be credited to the account opened in the name of the Director of LSGD (Rural) at the State Bank of India's Thiruvananthapuram City Branch.

The remaining ₹426.30 crore, required for direct distribution at beneficiaries' homes, will be credited to the Special Treasury Savings Bank (TSB) account opened at the Vellayambalam Sub Treasury for social security pension disbursement.

The government had earlier sanctioned and distributed the social security pension for August 2026.

The Director of LSGD (Rural) has been authorised to distribute the NSAP share through the SNA-SPOOL mechanism.

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In addition, the government has sanctioned ₹110.87 crore for disbursing the September 2026 pension to 5,62,422 beneficiaries of welfare boards that provide pensions using government financial assistance. The amount will be disbursed to beneficiaries whose Aadhaar verification has been completed. Kerala Social Security Pension Limited has been authorised to transfer the sanctioned amount from its account to the statutory TSB accounts or bank accounts of the respective welfare boards. The welfare boards are not required to submit separate proposals or requests for the pension amount.