Idukki: A tribal man in Idukki became the latest victim of wild elephant attacks in Kerala. 47-year-old Vijayan, a native of Panniyar, was attacked and killed by wild tusker Chakkakomban near Santhanpara early on Wednesday.

The attack occurred at Pandadikkal when Vijayan was returning home from a shed at his workplace.

According to local residents, Vijayan came face-to-face with the elephant and tried to flee. Chakkakomban chased him and attacked him, causing severe injuries. He died on the spot.

Forest Department officials have reached the area and initiated further proceedings.