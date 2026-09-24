Sreekandapuram (Kannur): Twenty-year-old Stevo Sony of Kottur, who was recognized as Sreekandapuram Municipality’s outstanding young farmer for 2023, is now all set to become a doctor, making his village beam with pride. He has been enrolled in the MBBS course at Pariyaram Government Medical College a few days ago.

The locals of Kottur are familiar with Stevo as the young man who delivered milk to homes everyday on his bicycle. There are three cows and three heifers at his house. In addition to individual households, he also supplied milk to various dairy cooperatives. Stevo's home also boasts goats and chickens, alongside cultivation of beans, bitter gourd, elephant foot yam, and taro.

Stevo completed his schooling at Kottur Little Flower School and Podikkalam Marygiri English Medium School. Even during his year of entrance coaching in Pala, he didn't abandon his passion for dairy farming. He would call his parents daily, ensuring he stayed involved and kept an eye on the farm work.

He lives in the Neerakkal Estate quarters in Kottur. His father is Sony, and his mother is Sini. He has a sister named Alphonsa.