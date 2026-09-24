Thiruvananthapuram: The zoo in the city, of late, has been witnessing a massive influx of visitors, prompting discussions about its future and potential relocation. On holidays and weekends, the historic facility now draws up to 12,000 visitors daily, a significant rise from the previous holiday average of 10,000. Weekday footfall has also grown from 2,000 to an average of 2,500 daily.

This spike in visitors has directly boosted revenue. Average weekday ticket collections have risen from ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh, while holiday collections have jumped from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh. Between September 1 and September 16, daily ticket sales averaged ₹1.88 lakh. In the last financial year, the zoo generated an impressive ₹4.5 crore from ticket sales alone.

While the zoo typically welcomes around 12 lakh visitors annually, this year’s festive season saw unprecedented crowds. During the six-day Onam holidays, the campus recorded approximately 30 lakh visitors, marking a stunning increase of 9 lakh compared to the same period last year.

Demands for relocation

The rising crowd density and space constraints have sparked a fresh debate over the welfare of the animals. At a recent meeting, the Sastra Sahitya Institute strongly advocated for relocating the zoo to a more suitable location. The meeting, inaugurated by general secretary Ajithan Menonth and chaired by director Sudarsan Karthikapparmbil, featured speeches by Vilakkudi Rajendran, Anil Cherthala, K Sudarsan, and Bettymol Mathew, all of whom emphasised the need for a modern, spacious habitat for the animals.

Government's vision for the site

Responding to the debate, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheeshan clarified that while there is an intention to relocate the zoo, a new site is yet to be finalised. He explained that keeping animals in confined city spaces is increasingly viewed as inhumane, and they deserve to be moved to an expansive, natural ecosystem that suits their needs.

Addressing speculation about the future of the prime city-centre land currently occupied by the zoo, the Chief Minister stated that the government has its "eyes on the property" — but not for commercial exploitation. "We have plans for this site, but not to sell it to anyone," the Chief Minister said, promising that the area will be transformed into an iconic landmark that the people of Thiruvananthapuram can truly be proud of.