Shoranur: The Indian Railways has issued an order to downgrade the Shoranur Sub-Divisional Hospital to a health unit with limited facilities. This decision follows the recent division of the Palakkad Railway Division. The Railways plans to reassign and reorganise staff by October 30. Currently, the hospital provides full-time services with two doctors.

It currently features speciality clinics such as Orthopaedic and ENT. Moreover, it serves as a crucial centre providing medical treatment to passengers in emergency situations.

Should the hospital be downgraded, services such as inpatient care, full-time medical facilities, and speciality outpatient (OP) clinics will cease to exist. Only one doctor's service will be available.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that employees and pensioners seeking inpatient treatment at referral hospitals are being charged exorbitant amounts. Employees, pensioners, and the general public have collectively launched protests in response to the move.

Approximately 8,000 people, including 1,200 employees and their families, directly depend on the Railway Sub-Divisional Hospital for their medical needs.